Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Twilio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,744,000 after acquiring an additional 707,908 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 709,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Down 6.8 %

TWLO stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

