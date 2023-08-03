Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.35.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

