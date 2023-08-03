UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered UMH Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.39%.

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,056 shares of company stock valued at $16,999. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 344.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

