Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.38. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

