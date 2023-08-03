Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $169,994.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 647,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Boston Partners bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $2,760,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 237,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,349 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 341.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 217,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

