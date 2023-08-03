V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.
V.F. Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45.
V.F. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VFC
About V.F.
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than V.F.
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Extreme Networks Leaps 8% As Q4 Earnings More Than Double
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- High-Yielding Kraft Heinz Gains Momentum In Q2
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Rising Dividend Make Zoetis a Doggone Winner
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.