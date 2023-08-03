V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.

V.F. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,904,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

