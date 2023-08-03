Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.46 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

