Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,174 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

PG opened at $156.59 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $369.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

