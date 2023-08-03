Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Holdings Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $185.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

