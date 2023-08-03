Victory Capital (VCTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, August 4th.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victory Capital

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares in the company, valued at $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 47.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Victory Capital by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Victory Capital by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

