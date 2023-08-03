VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 5.3% in July

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDC opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,156.24 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.21.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,379.39%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

