Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.21% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

