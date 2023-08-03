Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 211.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.24 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02. The firm has a market cap of $425.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.