Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth about $19,143,360,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.