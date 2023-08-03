W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPC. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.