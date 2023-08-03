Watsco, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.52 per share.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

NYSE WSO opened at $359.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.45. Watsco has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

