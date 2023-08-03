Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 196 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $430.53 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

