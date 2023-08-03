Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

