Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $555,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,743 shares of company stock valued at $227,061,147. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $220.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

