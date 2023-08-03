Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

