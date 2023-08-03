Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

