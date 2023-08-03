West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $370.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $389.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

