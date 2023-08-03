Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. Sells 7,353 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $869,198.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WAB stock opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.