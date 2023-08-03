Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.3 %

WY opened at $33.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,437,631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

