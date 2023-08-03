Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Raised to $36.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.29.

NYSE WY opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

