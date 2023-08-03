Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Whitestone REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $10.27 on Monday. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.95%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.