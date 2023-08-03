William Blair Weighs in on Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.88 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.20 million, a P/E ratio of 422.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,605,259.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

