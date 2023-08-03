William C. Griffiths Sells 16,071 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $451,434.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,659.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.42. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

