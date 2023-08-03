William J. Berger Sells 47,150 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 538,909 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 781,893 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

