William J. Berger Sells 47,150 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of NOVA stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.03.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Sunnova Energy International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 538,909 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 781,893 shares during the period.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.