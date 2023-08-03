Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $258,540.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $258,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,487 shares in the company, valued at $13,335,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yelp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Yelp by 63.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,280 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Yelp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,270 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

