Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.03. Zedge shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 21,296 shares.

Zedge Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

Institutional Trading of Zedge

Zedge Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zedge by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 70,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zedge by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 620,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Zedge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zedge by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zedge by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

