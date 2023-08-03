Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.03. Zedge shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 21,296 shares.
Zedge Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.
Institutional Trading of Zedge
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zedge
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.