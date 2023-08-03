Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.47-$7.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.47-$7.57 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

