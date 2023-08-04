10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Raised to $75.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.4 %

10x Genomics stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.74. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,437.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,790,503.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,565 shares of company stock worth $6,669,126. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.