1,130 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 231.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.18.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

