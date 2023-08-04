1,201 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $281.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

