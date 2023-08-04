1,405 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 94,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EL opened at $171.84 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $170.90 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

