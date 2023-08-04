17,190 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.