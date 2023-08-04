20,115 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,886 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,726,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,769,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,768 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

CVE opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

