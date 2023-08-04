2,337 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,462 shares of company stock worth $6,423,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.86. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.85 and a one year high of $218.03.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

