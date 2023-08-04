5,799 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $76.89 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.