5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.75. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 5N Plus traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 238387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.
Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.67.
5N Plus Stock Performance
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of C$74.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.26 million. On average, analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.1585145 EPS for the current fiscal year.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
