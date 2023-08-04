8,090 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,728,000. Amundi raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after buying an additional 516,365 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,010,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,955,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

