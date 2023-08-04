AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

