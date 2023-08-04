Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $15.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Accolade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accolade

Accolade Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.72. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accolade news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,727 shares of company stock valued at $364,686. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,052,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Accolade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,118,000 after acquiring an additional 956,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.