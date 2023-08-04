Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $128.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

