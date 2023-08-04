Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Adient had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adient by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after buying an additional 63,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth about $4,835,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,545,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

