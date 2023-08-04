Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,654.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

