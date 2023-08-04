Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$13.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$93.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.7336449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

