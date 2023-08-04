Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEZS

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.