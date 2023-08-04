Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
