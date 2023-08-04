AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,886,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 3,071,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.7 days.
AFC Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AFGYF opened at $0.19 on Friday. AFC Energy has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18.
About AFC Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Energy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.