AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,886,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 3,071,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AFGYF opened at $0.19 on Friday. AFC Energy has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

